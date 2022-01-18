George Joseph Marantos “Pidge,” 1965-2022

George Joseph Marantos “Pidge”, 56, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Jan. 12, 2022 in Reno, Nev.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 22 at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, at 1 p.m.
Pidge was born in Bakersfield, Calif. to George and Margaret Marantos on April 14, 1965. He married Joyce “Jeanie” on Aug. 12, 1989 in Tehachapi, Calif. He retired from the California Correctional Institution as a correctional officer in 2020 with 25 years of service.
Pidge is survived by his wife, Jeanie; his children, A.J.; Brooke and her husband, Michael; Augustus “Gus”; his granddaughter, Kahleesi; mother-in-law Belinda “Bo”; and brothers-in-law Curt and Blake.
