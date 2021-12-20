Gilberto Sánchez, 1943-2021

Gilberto Sánchez (Beto), 78, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021. Gilberto was born in Las Cañas, Durango, Mexico. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Garcia; his five children, Jesus, Raul, Candelaria, Celia and Nereida; 20 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Gilberto lived in Tehachapi, Calif., for more than 40 years. Gilberto was loved by the whole community. He was the life of the party and the light of his family. He was drastically removed from our lives too soon. Gilberto dedicated his whole life working in the Tehachapi apple orchards. Gilberto will be deeply missed by his family and friends and all who knew him. His greatest pride was his family.
A viewing will be held at Wood Family Funeral Service on Dec. 28, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass at Saint Malachy Church on Dec. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m., with Graveside Service at Tehachapi Public Cemetery Westside at 1 p.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Anyone wishing to send flowers can do so to Wood Family Funeral Service.
