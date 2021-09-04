Glenda Rose Fuller, Oct. 18, 1937-Aug. 28, 2021

Glenda Rose Fuller went to be with her Lord at the age of 83 on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Bakersfield, Calif. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Glenda was born on Oct. 18, 1937, to Orbra and Jessie Baughn in Oklahoma. Glenda grew up in Lamont, Calif., and attended Arvin High School. She later married Bill Fritchey and moved to Seneca, Mo. There she gave birth to her only child, Misty Fritchey (Caudle). They later moved to California where she raised Misty in Tehachapi.
Glenda was quiet but never shied away from serving others. She spent countless hours helping family clean their houses, move and babysitting. She loved and collected antiques. She was a long-time member of Christian Life Assembly. Glenda loved her four grandsons. They were the joy of her life.
Glenda is survived by her daughter, Misty Caudle (Kevin), grandsons, Brendon, Carson, Dillon, and Paxton Caudle. She was preceded in death by her father, Orbra Baughn; stepfather, Lige Costilow; mother, Jessie Costilow; brother, Truman Baughn; sisters, Wanda Austin, and Wilma Shugart.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.