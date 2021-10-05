A life that loved – A life that blessed
A humble, kind, caring and generous soul
Glen was born in Phoenix, Ariz., the third of six children. It was during the Great Depression and his father had abandoned the family. From an early age Glen got up early every morning to try to be the first in line for any available work to help support his family. He mostly worked on farms for very little pay. He hopped a train at age 11 and found his way to work on a potato farm in Colorado, sending most of his pay home. At age 15 he worked at Luke’s Air Force Base in Arizona.
In 1943, during World War II, Glen joined the Merchant Marines. He was assigned active combat status in the Pacific. He remained touched all his life by the deaths he witnessed, especially of those he knew and never forgot. He gave God the credit for keeping his life. In 1946, he was honorably discharged.
After the war Glen met a man who gave him work and helped him become a plumber. Grateful for the help, he in turn throughout his life did the same for other young men. He met another young plumber named Paul Boles. They became lifelong friends and started B&B Plumbing in the early 1950s. The business thrived for almost 50 years.
Glen met and married Jean Marie Chester shortly after the war. They started a family that eventually grew to be six children. They also took Glen’s niece in Bakersfield and a neighborhood friend to be part of the family. Later they took in and helped other kids in need. Family was the center of Glen’s heart.
Glen loved hunting and fishing. He had telescopes to view the night skies. He was intrigued with how great the universe and its mysteries were. He loved God and devoted much of his life to seeking the truth and more understanding of God’s mysteries and ways. His favorite place to be was in the mountains. While he lived and worked in Bakersfield he built a cabin in Tulare County for himself and family to enjoy.
In 1968, he moved his family to Tehachapi. He realized a lifelong dream to build a home in a mountain place complete with an apple orchard, other fruit trees, horses, chicken’s and such. He loved flying and became a pilot. He operated a small plane and used it for a season to commute from Tehachapi to Bakersfield. Later he purchased some beautiful acreage in Mt. Shasta, which became his most treasured escape.
Glen went through many hardships as well. Three of his children and his dear wife, Jeannie, passed on before him. He was fortunate at age 62 to meet Sherry Sullivan. They were married for almost 30 years before his passing. Together they enjoyed 11 grandchildren and still counting great-grandkids.
Glen kept a heart of faith in God and gratitude for all of his life’s blessings. He passionately loved his family, his country and the opportunities he was given to bless others. He was an upright businessman. He served in many charitable causes such as Knights of Columbus, Teen Challenge and so much more. Only God knows how many lives this man helped, encouraged and supported. He constantly gave of himself, his time and his resources. He was there for everyone no matter what he going through. He was a gift from God to many.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Glen on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. A short service and luncheon following will be held at Slice of Life, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi.
