Gonzalo Javier Higareda, Sept. 5, 1990 – May 13, 2022

Gonzalo Javier Higareda, 31, of Tehachapi, passed away on May 13, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif.
Gonzalo was known to everyone as Geo. Geo was born in Bakersfield, Calif., to Graciela and Gonzalo Higareda on Sept. 5, 1990. He graduated from Tehachapi High School in 2009. After high school, he attended UEI College and completed the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technician Training Program. In 2021, he was recognized nationally as a Top 10 Technician for Home Appliances and a Top 5 Technician for Samsung TV Repair.
Geo is preceded in death by his father, Gonzalo Marcelo Higareda.
Geo is survived by his daughters, Kalaiah and Alianna; his sisters and brother, Alma, Nancy, Jessica and Jose; his mother, Graciela; and grandmother, Guillermina.
Geo was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He had a kind heart and brought laughter everywhere he went. He will be missed by his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. We love you, Geo.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
