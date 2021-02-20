Gordon Arnold, 1934–2021

Gordon Arnold, 86 years of age, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Services were held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Wood Family Funeral Services and were officiated by Pastor Kevin Caudle.
Gordon was born in Haiwee, Calif., in 1934 and grew up in Arvin, Calif. He served his country with honor in the United States Navy from 1954-1959. After the Navy, Gordon found a career as a truck driver. Gordon liked to travel and was fond of documenting family trips and events and making DVDs of these events for his friends and family.
Gordon will be missed by wife, Nancy, and all his children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always made sure there was no distinction with love and care when it came to blood born or stepchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of getting to meet him.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
