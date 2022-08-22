Gretta Sue Stevens, 1942-2022

Gretta Sue Stevens, 79, of Bakersfield, Calif., and a longtime resident of Tehachapi, peacefully passed away on Aug. 10, 2022.
Gretta was born on Oct. 21, 1942 in Merced, Calif., to Carl Alvin Nelson and Rose Herndon. She is survived by her sister, Frances Christine Ray, with whom she spent a lifetime going on adventures and shopping trips. Gretta’s passion for learning, reading and helping others led her to a career in teaching. She taught for the Bakersfield City School District where she taught a variety of grades and shared her passion for learning with each of her students, who she genuinely loved.
Gretta enjoyed spending time with her family, helping others, attending church, gardening, movies and she would never say no to a piece of chocolate and a Coca Cola. Gretta took great joy in shopping for baby gifts while anticipating the arrival of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gretta also took great pleasure in coordinating family gatherings, such as the annual "Pumpkin Cutting," which evolved into a gathering that extended well beyond family to include anyone — and everyone — who wanted to attend.
Gretta married Bill Stevens on Nov. 26, 1971. Their marriage brought together seven children and they also had one child together. Gretta is survived by her son, Rob Walters and his wife, Anna; son, Timothy Stevens and his wife, Sarah; son, Noel Stevens; son, Matthew Stevens; daughter, Ruth Meadows; daughter-in-law, Margaret Stevens; daughter, Janet Buist and her husband, Wilbur; and daughter, Mary Whitlach and her husband, Eli. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Kenice Stevens; and her beloved pups, Hollie and Wedowee.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Mission Family Mortuary, located at 531 California Ave., Bakersfield, CA. 93304. The memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Following the memorial service will be a graveside service at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, located at 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA. 93203, and it will begin at 12:30 p.m. Following the services there will be a gathering at Hodel’s Country Dining from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. Hodel’s is located at 5917 Knudsen Drive, Bakersfield, CA. 93308.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Pointe at Summit Hills and the staff of Hoffman Hospice for the care that Gretta received from them both, and for the compassion that they both extended to the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you spend time with your family, eat some quality chocolate, and savor an ice-cold Coca Cola.
