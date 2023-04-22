Guadalupe Cobo Bousman of Tehachapi was born April 21, 1948 and died April 3, 2023.
Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 25, Wood Family Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. April 27, St. Malachy Catholic Church. Graveside: noon April 27, Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Westside. Celebration:1:30 p.m. April 27, The Woods Pavilion.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.