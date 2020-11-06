Harold Albert Philip Jr. “Snake” was born on Feb. 22, 1935 in Santa Monica, Calif. He was the only child of Harold Albert and Isabel Marie Phillip. He was raised in Santa Monica, through grade school. His parents moved to Torrance, Calif., before he entered 7th grade.
Snake picked up his nickname while playing football at Torrance High School. He played positions of both wide receiver and defensive lineman. From the way he ran, when carrying the ball down the field, one of the other players told him from behind he looked like a “snake.” The name stuck! Snake graduated from THS with the class of 1954.
He attended El Camino College for several years, before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958. While stationed at Fort Lee, Va., he married his first wife, Linda Griffin. They had one child, son Breck.
Snake had natural athletic ability, and throughout his life he played and enjoyed many sports and activities including: football, basketball, track, wrestling, pistol shooting, hunting and fishing, tennis, swimming, surfing, beach volleyball, water skiing, bowling, golf, owning and riding his own horse, and dancing!
He worked many years in the trucking industry, freight and delivery services, first as a driver and then as a salesman.
Snake married Maggie (Tate Hansen) in 1978. They had first met and dated back in the mid 1950s while both attending ECC. She had two children from her first marriage, Molly and Bret Hansen.
Snake and Maggie lived at the beach, in the mountains, and in the high desert before relocating to Bear Valley Springs in February 2015, one day before his 80th birthday. Paradise found! He was a member of the Men’s Oak Tree Country Club and enjoyed so many good times with the guys out on the course.
Snake had some ongoing health problems over the past few years, but it was an aggressive form of pneumonia that caused his heart to fail. He passed away on July 15, 2020 in Bakersfield, Calif.
Snake is survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Maggie; son, Breck (Susan); stepdaughter, Molly (Wook); stepson, Bret (Rena); and step granddaughter, Justine; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He will be missed but not forgotten. Snake was truly “one of the good guys!”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are being held at this time. The family is hoping to hold a Celebration of Life for Snake sometime next year, when it is safe to do so.
Should you wish to make a charitable donation in Snake’s name, Have A Heart Humane Society, in Tehachapi, has been suggested or to any cat, dog, or horse rescue of your choice.
Snake’s wish was to be cremated. Those arrangements were entrusted to Wood Family Funeral Services in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.