Harry Eugene Stanifer, June 15, 1930 – Jan. 7, 2022

Harry Stanifer of Tehachapi, Calif., passed on Jan. 7, 2022, at age 91. He was a Korean veteran and the oldest of nine children. Three brothers passed before him, Charles Stanifer of Sandpoint, Idaho; Jim Stanifer of Bakersfield, Calif.; and Ike Stanifer of Phoenix, Ariz.
He is survived by four sisters, Dayle Metcalf of Bakersfield, Calif.; Dona Cullor of Jacksonville, Ark.; Sandy Williams of Stockton, Calif.; and Judy Sackett of Sulphur, La.; by one brother, Rick Stanifer of Hollister, Calif.; sister-in-law, Pat Stanifer of Sandpoint, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a wonderful person and will be missed by us all.
His wife of 17 years, Joann Dion, passed before him. Joann’s children, especially Bart Dion, and his wife, Myra, stayed close to him. They were there whenever he needed them, and that was greatly appreciated by his family. Rest in peace Harry.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
