Hugh Rodriguez Vasquez, 1929-2021

Hugh Rodriguez Vasquez, 92, went to be with our Lord on Dec. 31, 2021 in the presence of family. In his final days, Hugh was able to see and visit with each of his children, sharing his love and humor, both traits that he was known for.
Hugh was born on April 10, 1929 in Saltdale, Calif., to Enrique and Esther Vasquez, who emigrated from Mexico when they were teens. Hugh’s given name was Alejo, but at the age of 5 he decided he wanted to be called Hugh.
The family moved to Tehachapi when Hugh was a young boy, where he attended school, and while attending Tehachapi High School, was active in football and basketball before graduating in 1946 at the age of 17. While playing football, there were only 12 players on the team and they were known to pretend injuries in order to rest on the field for a few moments during a game.
Hugh enlisted with the United States Marine Corps immediately after high school and served until 1948 when he received an honorable discharge. Hugh returned to Tehachapi, was married to Patricia Ross in 1953, and continued his career at Town and Country Market (where he started at the age of 14) and worked as a produce manager. He eventually fulfilled his dream and became the owner of the famous Hugh’s Market & Texaco in 1968. After the closing of the store a few years later, Hugh went to work for Monolith and eventually Cal Portland Cement Company, where he retired.
Hugh is remembered as a hard worker, dedicated family man, trombonist in the band “The Quarter Notes,” and a man of integrity. He was proud of his Mexican heritage and loved the Spanish language, and enjoyed every chance he had to speak Spanish.
Hugh never failed to bring a smile to those he was around with his witty one-liners, old jokes and humorous stories of his real-life adventures. He loved being with family, going for a drive and seeing places he had never seen. Hugh was always ready to take a ride to the casino, where he would enjoy playing the slots and having a beer. To Hugh, life was meant for living, and he welcomed every day with the hope that he could bring a smile to someone. To his family and those who were able to know him, mission accomplished! Just days before his passing, he stated that “it has been a good ride."
Hugh was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Patricia; their son Joseph; eight of his siblings and grandchildren Christopher, Tristan, Mia and George. Hugh is survived by his children George, Hugh, Becky, Paul, Peggy and Gail; his sons and daughters-in-law, Arlene, Rhonda, Jeff, Michele and Brent, sister Carmen, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Hugh will be laid to rest at the Tehachapi Westside Cemetery with his bride, Patricia. Services for Hugh are pending.
