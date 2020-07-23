It has been a year since you went home to Heaven. There are no words to describe how much you are missed.
Manuel was born in 1967 to Lily Serrano in Phoenix, Ariz. He lived with his mother, maternal grandmother and siblings, Jesse, Larry, Elizabeth, Rosie, Becky, Frances, David and Tony until the age of 3 when his mother suddenly passed away.
He came to live in Tehachapi with his uncle and aunt, Demecio and Annie Aguilar, who affectionately became his father and mother. Manuel gained a second set of siblings in Tehachapi, Elisa, Demecio Jr., Rosie, Alfred, Martin, Simon, Vivian and Marie.
Manuel was truly a hometown kid. He made many friends here by attending local schools, participating in sports and being involved in St. Malachy's Catholic Church as an altar boy. After graduation, Manuel worked in the insurance industry and most recently at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
At the time of his passing, Manuel was residing in Avondale, Ariz., with his loving husband of 22 years, Albert Varela.
Manuel has always considered himself as having two homes, one in Arizona and one here in Tehachapi. He especially loved visiting during the Mt. Festival and when there was snow in our mountains.
Manuel has touched so many people's lives and has left a lasting impression by his kind words and actions, his infectious smile and his abundant amount of positivity. As an avid animal lover, Manuel could always be seen holding one of his beloved Shih Tzu's, Shane, Rizzo, Star, Max and Cha Cha.
An empty space has been left in the hearts of not only his husband and siblings but numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Rest In Peace Manuel. We will forever be guided by your love.
