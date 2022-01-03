Irene C. Rhone, 74, of Tehachapi, went to be the with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Irene is survived by: her three children, Renee Rose, Ronald Rhone, and Johanna (Gigi) Diaz; seven grandchildren, Natalee, Victoria, Christina, Elias, Isaiah, Genesis and Josiah; as well as countless family and friends.
As a teacher for over 35 years with Tehachapi Unified, Irene has left a lasting legacy of unconditional love and hope with her students, families and colleagues. Irene was an active church member at Christian Life Assembly. She was a leader in Women’s Aglow International for many years both in Kern and Orange counties. Irene lived a life dedicated to the Lord and was always there for her family and friends. We will miss her greatly but will forever carry her legacy with us.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
