Irene Gunshinan, Oct. 12, 1927 - Jan. 13, 2022

Irene Gunshinan has been a resident of Tehachapi since her and her husband Bernard built their home in Stallion Springs in 1982. She was always very active with many organizations.
She was a Catholic Daughter at St. Malachy’s Church, she was a volunteer at the Tehachapi Train Depot, she volunteered at the Stallion Springs library and she served on the Stallion Springs Board of Directors from December 2008 to November 2015. She was very active, for many years, with the Stallion Springs Policeman’s Activity League and helped start and organize the PAL summer camp and PAL daycare.
Irene was born on Oct. 12, 1927 in New York, N.Y. She got married to Bernard Frank Gunshinan on July 12, 1946. They had three children before moving to California in 1967 where they lived in North Hills, Calif., until retiring to Tehachapi. Before she moved to Tehachapi she had a long career in early childhood education. She was a master teacher at the College of the Canyons Child Development Center in Valencia. She earned her master’s degree from California State University, Northridge in early childhood education when she was 50 years old and then proceeded to teach and inspire many future teachers to love and care for many young children.
Irene is survived and loved by her two daughters; Sara Anson of Tehachapi and Susan Paille of Grand Junction, Colo., as well as eight grandchildren; Nancy Rutledge (husband Kent), Steve Anson (wife Cindy), Emily Paille (finance Matt), Kyle Paille (wife Ashton), Greydon Beeman, Gwendolyn Beeman, Kristy Kennedy, and Richard Kennedy. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren; Zachary, Elizabeth, Emma and Ariel.
Along with her immediate family she has four siblings; Betty Ann, Lucille, Evelyn, and John with many nieces and nephews across the country. She is being peacefulyl reunited with her husband, Bernard, and her son, Bernie.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. She lived her 94 years like she died; feisty, spunky and with a great deal of strength. She is greatly missed by so many and will always be loved by her family and friends.
