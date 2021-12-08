Irene Volpe, Oct. 30, 1930 - Nov. 12, 2021

Irene Volpe (Bowers/Brissler) died at home with her family on Nov. 12, 2021, in Tehachapi, Calif., of Alzheimer’s disease at age 91. Her funeral will be held at Rose Hills Cemetery, 3888 Garden of Compassion, lot 2602, space 2.
Born in Overton County, Livingston, Tenn., on Oct. 30, 1930, she was named after her father, Ira Bowers, and the only child of her mother, Amy Ovie Brissler (Garrett). Amy was born in 1914, died of natural causes at 95 years of age in 2009. Her beloved “Dad” Daniel Harvey Brissler, whom she asked to be buried next to, was born in 1912 and passed in 1991.
Irene married Jerry Haskell Snavely and together they had three children, Doctor Danny Haskell Snavely, born 1952; Sammy Leon Snavely, 1953 -2007; and Rhonda Marie Snavely (Anderstrom), 1955. Irene met the “Love of her life” Stephen Peter David Joseph Volpe (Steve) when they were both 30 years old. Her husband Steve preceded her in death in 2009.
Irene, like her mother — both profound artists; but where her mother performed with needle and thread, Mrs. Volpe expressed herself in music. Besides romancing the crowds with her angelic voice in local nightclubs, you could hand her any musical instrument and within a few hours, she would be playing it beautifully. Her son Danny Snavely inherited her musical instrument talents, as did her grandson, Mackey James Anderstrom.
Besides her two surviving children, Irene leaves behind many beautiful, talented grandchildren: Maria Ann Snavely (Bennett), Jacob Schon Snavely, Aria Daniell Snavely, Christina and Katii Rose Snavely, Allon Marie Baldassarre (Young), Benjamin Paul Baldassarre, Mackey James Anderstrom, Lucas Byrd Anderstrom and Marcus Burton Anderstrom.
The wonderful great-grandchildren of Irene are Gregory Marcus Drissen, Kaitlyn Rena Baldassarre, Mackai Elijah Anderstrom, Finley Jane Anderstrom, Regan Grace Snavely and Noel Claire Snavely.
Irene Volpe, at 4 foot 10 inches and barely 100 pounds, was a “Force” to be reckoned with. She will be missed greatly by all who ever had the great pleasure to make her acquaintance.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care.
