Jack Harold Smith, Jan. 30, 1938 – Sept. 4, 2020

Born in Tioga, Texas, my husband, and love, of 42 years peacefully passed from this world into the next at home with me by his side. He was my companion in adventure, traveling to Baja pitting for Honda, skiing, dirt-bike riding, and being a horse-crazy wife’s perfect spouse.
He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 39 years, my daughter Kathleen and granddaughter Samantha, his daughter Jeni and twin sons, Jeff and Joe, grandsons Frank and Bradley, granddaughters, Justine and Carrie and three great-grandsons, Brendan, Lucas and Logan.
A Celebration of Life is planned on his birthday next year.
“In this Life, I loved you more…”
