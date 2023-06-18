Jacqueline (Jackie) Davis, 1933-2023

Jacqueline (Jackie) Davis, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on June 3, 2023. She was 89. Born on Sept. 22, 1933 in Soissons, France, she was the oldest daughter of George and Pierrette Charlier. Jackie is survived by her husband of 69 years, George Davis, her three children, Dan (Roxanne), Kathy (Matt), and Patty, and seven grandchildren, Leslie Ramirez, Tim Davis, David and Alex Shieman, Katie, Janie and Angie Pancost. She also had nine great-grandchildren.
In 1954, Jackie married, George Davis, who was stationed with the U.S. Air Force in her hometown of Laon, France. After George completed his tour of service, they settled in Johannesburg, Calif., in 1955. In 1961 they relocated to Tehachapi, Calif., where they lived for 60 years.
Jackie’s greatest joy in life with her family. She was a frequent traveler to France to visit her French family and enjoyed sharing her love of French culture with her friends and loved ones. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Jackie was laid to rest on June 13, 2023 with a private service at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. Her memory will be honored in a memorial service planned later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to Hoffman Hospice in Bakersfield or the Alzheimer’s Association.
