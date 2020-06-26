Jaime Quiroga, April 21, 1965-June 18, 2020

Jaime “Jimmy” Quiroga, 55, of Bakersfield, Calif., passed away on June 18, 2020. The youngest of seven children, Jimmy was born on April 21, 1965 at Tehachapi Hospital. He was raised in Tehachapi, Calif., and graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1983. Jimmy always showed an interest in mechanics, and after graduation he moved to Arizona to attend the Automotive Institute of Arizona.
Jimmy was a hard worker and enjoyed laughing and spending time with family and friends. He was generous, fun-loving, and kind, especially with his nieces and nephews. Our family is truly heartbroken to have lost our baby brother but take solace in knowing he is finally home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Hipolita Quiroga, and brother, Rafael Quiroga. He is survived by his siblings, Narcisa Rubio (husband Oscar), Joe Quiroga (wife Theresa), Irene Hamel (husband Thomas), Sylvia Long (husband Steve) and Elia Sanchez (husband Carlos); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He will be remembered as our loving and gentle younger brother.
The family will receive guests for visitation on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561. The Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 407 W. E St., Tehachapi. Jimmy will be laid to rest in his beloved Tehachapi immediately following the Mass at Tehachapi Public Cemetery-Westside. Wood Family Funeral Service and St. Malachy Catholic Church require guests to practice social distancing and face masks/coverings are required for attendance.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
