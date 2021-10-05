Jake Li was born in a small village on the outskirts of the city of Kunming in the province of Yunnan, China. He attended university in Chongqing, China where he met and fell in love with his wife, Rebecca. After a few years together in China, Rebecca returned to the U.S. and after a separation of 9 months, Jake arrived to marry Rebecca just 14 days later at Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene.
He graduated from Chongqing Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Tourism Management. After arriving in the U.S., he worked hard to provide for his family and took the first job offered to him at Superior Construction and led to work as a plumber. He was filled with joy when his daughter Anna was born. He attended training at Airstreams Renewables Inc. to become a wind technician. His son, Zixin, was born shortly after, much to the excitement of Jake who was excited to have a son to partake in all the boyish things of his own youth.
He quickly became a QA inspector in the field when he began working just a few days after his son was born. This led to the start of the career that he loved at Airstreams Renewables, Inc. in 2011. He was teaching and pouring into others and becoming an expert in his field while training endless numbers of students and coworkers to become experts. He was a passionate leader in the training of thousands of U.S. military veterans for new careers in the renewable energy industry as they transitioned into their next phase of life. He was very proud to become an American and serve those who fought for his freedom.
His third child, Isaiah, was born who became Zixin’s partner in crime, and Jake’s little fix-it man. Isaiah always wanted to help his Dad in any house project or cooking up everyone’s favorite meals.
On the side, he earned his masters of theology in leadership and his doctor of divinity degree online in order to better serve and love those around him. He had a passion for the Bible. In this past year, he had already listened to the Bible four times while driving, walking a 6-mile route and while doing many projects around the home serving and loving his family. He couldn’t get enough hiking, kayaking and beach adventures with his family that will always be cherished. “Jake’s cooking” was yummy and amazingly unique and loved by all who had the pleasure of tasting it. He had a heart to serve in several different ministries including returning one summer to China to love and serve the orphans.
Over the last 10 years, Roots Christian Fellowship became his family with so many brothers and sisters that he loved and held dear to his heart while growing alongside them.
He was well-loved by the community around him because he was always concerned for and genuinely interested in everyone he met.
In the words of his daughter Anna, “He loved everybody. There wasn’t anyone that he didn’t make sure they felt loved and welcome. He accepted everyone no matter how they treated him or liked him or not. He cared about everybody and made sure they knew.” He is survived by his wife Rebecca, daughter Anna, sons Zixin and Isaiah, mother “Ma” in China and sister, Li Lin Jin and nephew, Li Zi Chen and many other family members.
He will be deeply missed and forever loved. His family and friends take deep comfort knowing that he is now with his true love, Jesus.
A Celebration of Life for Jake Li will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. The address is 13681 Chantico Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561. It is the old GE building on the edge of town.
