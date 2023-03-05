James A. Johnson, Aug. 13, 1935 - Feb. 26, 2023

Our Dad, James A. Johnson, “Jim,” left to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on Feb. 26, 2023. He was born on Aug. 13, 1935, in Yakima, Wash. His parents were Gladys Fair and Earl Johnson. They and his brother Paul Johnson welcomed him. Dad was later blessed with three stepbrothers and one stepsister.
Dad served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959 as a medic. He married Kathryn A. Geiger in 1957. They had three children, Doris, Sandra and Bruce Johnson. “Sandy” went to be with the Lord at 3 months old.
After his military service, Dad worked at Northrup while finishing up his college education. He excelled in air-conditioning and refrigeration. His hobbies included camping and being a member of the National Campers and Hikers Association. He was a member of the Moose Lodge for years. Over the years, the buying and selling of properties and investing in the stock market were among his passions.
In 1962 he became a Los Angeles Police Officer, starting his career in Watts Riots. He retired in 1988 after 26 ½ years of service.
He and our mom “Kathy” purchased a motorhome and toured the United States full-time for four years. They ended up settling in Sun City, West Arizona, where they lived for 27 years. They were long-time members of the Crown of Life Lutheran Church where their faith in the Lord grew. They enjoyed Elk Lodge, dancing and time working out at the gym. They now traveled by planes and cruise liners. They traveled the United States and all over the world enjoying life and retirement to the fullest.
Our mom, Kathryn Johnson, left to be with the Lord on Aug. 6, 2013. Dad bought a house in Tehachapi, Calif., in 2019, where he spent his remaining years. He is survived by his daughter Doris Bedard Drucker, and son Bruce Johnson. Mom and Dad had three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dad was loved and will be greatly missed.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care.
