James David Bowen, July 8, 1946-Jan. 26, 2021

James David Bowen, 74, died Jan. 26, 2021, at Adventist Health Tehachapi from complications of COVID. He was born July 8, 1946, in Hopkinsville, Ky., and joined the U.S. Navy, serving in Vietnam after high school.
He married Martha Crum in 1970, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary last year with family. He was a truck driver for more than 40 years. After his retirement, he loved to play golf.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Bowen; his son, Jason; his daughter-in-law, Jaime; and his granddaughter, Olivia, of Menifee, Calif. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews all over the country. He will be missed.
James lived in Tehachapi, Calif., for 19 years and shared family holidays with his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Dennis Keck.
James will be cremated and his ashes buried at Riverside National Cemetery with honors at a later date.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net. In place of flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation to Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.
