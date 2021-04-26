James D. Moore, 72, passed peacefully at home among family on March 16, 2021. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Jim loved his God, family and country. Jim was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Uarda and Jim Moore, the oldest of two children.
He grew up in Van Nuys, Calif. Jim was a very gifted, athletic boy, playing baseball in elementary school with dad coaching the team. Jim’s dad worked for Farmers Insurance Group and in 1964, the company relocated the family to Pocatello, Idaho. Jim continued playing baseball, graduating from Pocatello High School and was awarded the school letter in baseball for season 1965-1966 when he graduated. Jim enlisted in the Navy in 1967.
He was first stationed in Los Alamitos and the following year at U.S. Naval Air station in Lemoore, Calif. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Enterprise, an aircraft carrier. It was on Jan. 14, 1969 that disaster struck the Enterprise while the crew was doing the ship’s final exercise before its reassignment to Vietnam. Many lives were lost and many were injured, Jim being among the latter. He received an honorable discharge in 1970. He loved his country and was proud to serve and was a veteran. Jim’s career with Farmers Insurance Group spanned over 35 years. He was an ambitious, hard worker, with an extensive commercial background, and was promoted to the top as the Los Angeles Regional Office commercial manager.
In 1993, he took over the entire Commercial Department for the combined LA/Simi Region. This was his last promotion until retirement in 2004. He also found time to coach the company co-ed softball team. Jim and his wife met at work in 1991 and married a few years later. They bought a new home in Oxnard and lived there for eight years, taking a company van to work in Simi Valley. The couple moved to Bear Springs in August 2001, still working for two-plus years, catching the company van in Lancaster to Los Angeles for a year, and then Simi Valley for our last year.
Because he was an ambitious man with a retirement plan, he and his wife were able to retire in February 2004 in paradise. They have lived in this beautiful community for more than 19 years. The first thing they did after retirement was go to the ball field and join the senior softball team. Loving the country, Jim’s hobbies included riding and camping with our horses, liked the goats, loved the dogs, was a terrific cook, so the kitchen was his. He liked working around the house, loved his family. Played gold and, of course, softball.
In 2014, Jim moved his parents here from Ventura. They enjoyed living here until their passing, dad in 2016 at 89 and mom in 2018 at 93. They also rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. Jim’s dad was a World War II Vet. His plaque is displayed at the Veterans Memorial at Cub Lake. Thank you BVS Veterans Association.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; son James, wife and three children; son Jason, wife and three children; daughter Kristin and three children; sister Darlene, her husband Mike, their two daughters and their families.
Jim, your time on earth is through. You have lived a wonderful life here in Tehachapi. You are at peace with the Lord, your Savior. Your family will miss you and pray for you always. We love you. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Bristol Hospice Care Team for your comfort and care of our loved one. Thank you to Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association for all you are doing for Jim and our family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's Hospital, to whom James regularly donated.
