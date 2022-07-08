James (Jim) D. Thornton, 71, of Tehachapi, Calif., was called home on June 5, 2022. Jim was born in Abilene, Kan., on Oct. 9, 1950, to William and Mildred Thornton. Jim happily grew up in St. Joseph, Mo., with five siblings.
Shortly after graduating high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps in 1969. He proudly served in Okinawa, Japan. After serving in the military, he met the love of his life, Mary, and relocated to Southern California. Once they started a family, Jim finished concrete throughout the state. He traveled through much of Tuolumne County, and the Eastern Sierras for work.
Jim and Mary eventually settled in the Tehachapi Valley where they raised their daughter and became proud grandparents. Jim enjoyed sharing the gospel, bible studies, spending time with his great-grandkids, walking, collecting fine knives, woodworking, playing his banjo and guitar, and even writing songs. Always full of great advice, treasured stories of his past, and a joke to crack. As the patriarch of the family, he will be deeply missed, but always in our hearts. A private celebration of his life will take place on July 22, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif.
He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Thornton; grandchildren, Reyna Halpin, Reno Hickey, and Julia Kessler; great-grandchildren, Stella, and Benjamin Halpin; siblings, Marty, Claire, Bob, and Janice. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Thornton; parents, William, and Mildred Thornton; brother, Tom; and brother-in-law, Vern.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net
