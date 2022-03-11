James “Jim” Stienstra, 1940-2022

James “Jim” Stienstra, known affectionately by his grandchildren and great grandchildren as Pa.
Jim was born in Hull, Iowa, to the late Peter and Jessie Stienstra on March 18, 1940.
Jim passed away at the age of 81 years old on Feb. 27, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Lebanon, Penn., after some health struggles.
Jim leaves behind his wife and travel partner of 43 years, Linda Stienstra.
Jim graduated from Redlands High School in 1958 and joined the United States Army after graduation. Jim served from 1958 to 1960. After the service, Jim was hired by Southern California Edison, where he enjoyed a 35-year career. He worked in Redlands, San Bernardino and finished his career in Tehachapi. He and Linda lived out a retirement adventure in Pennsylvania. Jim was an avid fisherman and classic car collector. He always found great joy volunteering for the Salvation Army.
Besides his wife, Linda, he also leaves behind his son, Scott, and wife Wendy Fisher of Arkansas. Who raised and loved Jacquelyn and Donald in Washington, Lauren in Oregon and Stephen in New Jersey ,as well as four great-grand beauties. Blaine and Elaine Bowman of Riverside, Calif., and one amazing grandson.
Adding to the collection is Paige and Chris Moffatt of Utah, along with Michael and Shelbie Foster and three adorable great-grandchildren in Washington. Always bringing joy to Pa is Hallie and Pete Watkins of Utah.
Jim was preceded in death by his son Timothy (Stienstra) Fisher.
Services at the Riverside National Cemetery will be at a later date.
