James Leroy Shanahan, Oct. 26, 1930 – April 12, 2022

James Leroy Shanahan, 91, known as “Pat” to his friends, passed away on April 12, 2022, in his home with granddaughter Tiffany by his side.
A viewing will be held on April 27, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Wood Family Funeral Service, 320 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif.
The Rosary will be held on April 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Malachy Church, 407 W. E St., Tehachapi, Calif. The Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with the graveside service at Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Eastside at 1 p.m. A luncheon will immediately follow the graveside service at St. Malachy Hall.
James was born in Cedar Bluffs, Neb., on Oct. 26, 1930, to William Shanahan and Josephine Severyn. He married Alice Elizabeth Shanahan on March 1, 1952, at Joan of Arch Church in Las Vegas, Nev. He is survived by his son, Michael Shanahan; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Shanahan; granddaughter, Erin Tiffany Shanahan; and great-grandson, Joey Stephens.
He served in the Navy from 1949-1952 and fought in the Korean War. Following his time in the military he had a 40-year career as an electrician at Monolith Cement Plant in Tehachapi, Calif.
James enjoyed saving all his nickels and dimes to play the slot machines in Vegas or Laughlin with his wife, Alice. He was a proud Irishman and enjoyed his Irish whiskey occasionally. He loved to golf and watch college sports, loved the Nebraska Corn Huskers and was a huge Dodger fan. He was a devoted Catholic who attended church every Sunday and did volunteer work at St. Malachy’s.
He was a very caring and kind man who was always there to help someone in need and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was the epitome of a family man and dear friend to many.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.