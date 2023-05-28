Janet Faye Dominick, Jan. 10, 1935 – May 6, 2023

Janet Faye Dominick was born on Jan. 10, 1935. She passed away on May 6, 2023, with family by her side.
Janet moved around as a child because her father was in the Army. She mainly grew up in Mount Clemens, Mich. Janet moved to California and after gaining plenty of experience, created her own company called PBXtra Placement Services. PBXtra was a temporary agency for phone operators. She gained many clients such as Mattel Inc. and J.P. Powers.
Janet adopted her granddaughter, Brittany Dickerson (Dominick), who was only 2 years old at the time. As a single woman, Janet raised Brittany in Tehachapi. She loved living in Tehachapi and had many close friends. Janet was a lover of art and had developed the ability to paint her own works. Various paintings were hung up around her home. For over 15 years, Janet enjoyed the friendship of her neighbors, Ken, and Shirley Palmer, who lived adjacent to her home.
Janet is survived by her son, Nelson Dominick; her (grand)daughter, Brittany (Shawn) Dickerson; and great-grandchildren, Michael Cummings, Wesley Dickerson and Grace Dickerson. Janet will be remembered as an independent, tough, and true friend.
As Grandma, mom, mother-in-law and friend we will always miss your unconditional love and smile.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
