Janice Ann Hagen, Dec. 27, 1953 - Nov. 18, 2021

Janice Ann Hagen, 67, passed away on Nov. 18, 2021, at her home in Bear Valley Springs. Services will be held at St. Malachy Catholic Church on Dec. 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. The officiant will be Father Mark Maxon. Interment will follow at Westside Tehachapi Public Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow the interment at the Hagen and Armstrong hangar at Mountain Valley Airport at 2 p.m.
Janice was born on Dec. 27, 1953, in Sacramento, Calif., to Dr. William Hagen and Mary Jacqueline Hagen. The family moved to Wasco in 1958, where Dr. Hagen established his family medical practice. Janice began helping her father early in her life and later decided to train and work as a nurse. She earned bachelor’s degrees in microbiology and nursing and later earned executive master’s degrees in business administration and management from the Claremont Colleges. Janice advanced rapidly in her career, becoming the director of the labor and delivery department at the Los Angeles County Hospital. Janice married Dan Armstrong on Jan. 3, 1987, and they moved to Tehachapi in July of that year where she has worked primarily in home health and hospice nursing.
Janice was an accomplished swimmer, competing in age group, high school, college and masters’ competitions. Janice and Dan met at a master’s swim meet.
Janice has been very involved in many organizations and a common theme in her life is to help others wherever she could. She energetically followed this path right up until a few weeks ago.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Armstrong; her brothers, Richard Hagen, and Dr. Robert Hagen and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara Berry.
Charitable donations may be made to the AAUW Scholarship Fund and the hospice organization of your choice. Janice was well cared for by Bristol Hospice.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
