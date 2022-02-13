Jarrett Carruthers Harlow, 1980-2021

Jarrett Carruthers Harlow, 41, originally from Fontana, Calif., was born on Oct. 2, 1980, to parents Tom and Sheila Harlow. He died on Dec. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. Jarrett spent his youth in Fontana and Tehachapi Calif., and graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1998 ~ doggedly maintaining that "A" in spelling!
Jarrett was everybody's friend and typically had a big "Chuckie Cheese" smile on his face. He was a charming devil and a great communicator, having his own brand of language, eclectic expressions, and colorful commentary for tailor-made jokes on the fly. These personal skills are probably what led Jarrett to the various sales positions he at one point held at Bill Wright Toyota and Pirate Insurance. Jarrett also dabbled in real estate for a while and even worked for an assortment of solar companies ~ "slinging panels."
Jarrett was an inquisitive soul and had many far-ranging hobbies and interests. There was no typical conversation with Jarrett. He could hit you with his very deep and contemplative thoughts on the mating rituals of Sasquatch or delve into the mysterious inner-workings of the cosmos. He would then transition and explain which new bands he was jamming to, then loudly and randomly declare, that he could obliterate any one of us, at any game or sport, at any given time! Jarrett loved living by the beach and generally enjoyed being outdoors. He had a love for archery, darts, music, art, sports; was an avid history nerd and loved books of fantasy and Sci-Fi. To know him was to love him.
Jarrett is survived by his parents, Tom and Sheila Harlow; brother, Richard (Kelly); nephews, Jake, Jayden and Joshua; uncles, Chuck Carruthers (Dani), Jeff Carruthers (Linda), Tim Carruthers (Shari), Pete Harlow; cousins, Mychelle, Shayne, Ashlee, Jeffery, Lyndsey, Trevor, and Cody. Tina's girls, Taylor Morris (Holden), Riley Zimmerman (Spencer) and Bailey Sutton.
Jarrett was preceded in death by the love of his life, Tina Lynn Sutton; grandparents, Charlie Carruthers, Elsie and Tom Hannon, Phillip and Pauline Harlow; and his aunt Sandy Meade.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Wood Family Funeral Home at 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif. 93561. Anyone wanting to attend is welcome. Please RSVP @ 661-822-8694.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Service practices social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged.
