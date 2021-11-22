Jeanine Mason, 1954-2021

Jeanine Mason, of Bakersfield, and 30-year resident of Tehachapi, Calif., died Nov. 1, with family by her side.
She was born July 23, 1954 in Downey, Calif., as the first daughter of Mary and Robert (Bob) Johnson.
Jeanine is survived by her children Candra Scarola and Jerry and Marianne Scarola; her grandchildren PJ, Skye, Tyler, Cara, Christian, Carson, Luca and Ezio; sisters, Joyce Van Arsdale, Janice Moore, June Carrillo; brothers, John Johnson, Jim Johnson, Jeff Johnson; as well as her numerous family members and friends, and Buster.
Services will be held at St. Malachy Catholic Church on Dec. 2 in Tehachapi. Mass will start at 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by a reception at Veritas Wine bar at 1 p.m.
