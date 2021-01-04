Jeanne Louise Gurley, June 30, 1946 – Dec. 21, 2020

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Jeanne Louise Gurley entered into rest on Dec. 21, 2020. Jeanne was born on June 30, 1946 in Los Angeles, Calif., to parents Albert Joseph and Gloria Gertrude (Herberts) Roques.
Jeanne and her husband, Pastor Timmy Joe Gurley, were married March 27, 1965, in Las Vegas, Nev. They have been local residents for 45 years and together they raised five children. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandma. Jeanne loved her Lord and Savior and expressed her love for him through service to her family, church and community. The Salvation Army was privileged to have her as a volunteer for 16 years.
Preceding Jeanne in death were her parents, Albert and Gloria. Surviving are her husband, Tim; children, Chris Ann Lee, Alicia and Rich Scott, Tommy and Jennifer Gurley, Betty and Marty Perez, Deana Borromeo, and Joe Woolley; grandchildren, Andrew and Mariah Taffola, Andrea and Troy Daughtry, Mickeala Duce, Phil Fleener, Kyle Perez, Ashlee Palmer, Emerald Perez, Chris Kincaid, Dakota Medovitch, Kirsten Medovitch, Terra Lee, Sarah Lee, Tylor Gurley and Emma Gurley; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Gage, Cali, Riley, Paton, Paisley, Jayden, Colt, Joel, Bo, Easton, and Jayden; siblings Larry Rogue, Kathy Musgrave, Mary Witmer, Robin Rogues and Ronny Rogues; aunt and uncles, Betty Sanders, Buddy and Jack Herberts; and close friends, Kim Sheets, Maryann Hestor, Maryan Palacios, Marget Wheeler, Rita McCuel, and many others.
A private Graveside service will be held at Tehachapi Public Cemetery – Eastside. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Chapel Church located at 15719 Highline Road, Tehachapi, Calif.
God makes the most wonderful people
Then lovingly shows them the way
To share all their gifts and their care
To bright the world day by day
They make such a difference to others
With a visit, a card or a call,
God chooses these wonderful people
To be blessings of all.
God has given you such a generous hart.
For care about others and for spreading
Happiness. Thank you so much for being
One of His wonderful people.
— By Emily Matthews
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
