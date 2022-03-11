Jeffrey Dean Van Andel, Jan. 21, 1950 – March 7, 2022

Jeffrey Dean Van Andel went to his eternal Home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 7, 2022 at the age of 72. Jeff, the middle child of seven, was born on January 21, 1950 to Abraham and Jennie (Enserink) Van Andel of Ripon, CA. Jeff married Harlene Vander Pol in January of 1975. They have two daughters and have lived in Tehachapi, CA for 43 years.
Jeff loved the outdoors and had a great reverence for nature. He was most at home grooming his yard, raising birds and fish. In his earlier years he worked as a cowboy as well as in farming, moving to Tehachapi in 1979 to work for Nunes Ranch. Eventually, he became a Kern County Firefighter, having a 22-year career with KCFD. Jeff was very dedicated to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He truly felt blessed. He was an incredibly compassionate and generous man, always helping strangers and loved ones whenever possible. He was very industrious and had a mind for ingenuity, able to solve whatever problem faced him.
Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, father, grandson Ethan, and sister Donna.
Jeff is survived by his wife Harlene, daughters Emily Van Andel and Rachael Henze, son-in-law Webb, grandchildren Mason Van Andel, Liam, Claire, and Nora Henze. Additionally survived by his siblings Roger, Karen, Reba, Maxine, Kristi, and their families. Also survived by sister-in-law Thelma Driesen, brother-in-law Edward Vander Pol, and their families.
A memorial service will be held at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 Pinion Street, Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Jeff received impeccable end of life care from Hoffmann Hospice Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Hoffmann Hospice.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
