Jennie Corral passed away unexpectedly in May 2020, just as the COVID pandemic began. Due to regulations, no services were allowed. A Memorial Mass has now been scheduled, and will be offered at St. Malachy's Catholic Church on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11 a.m.
