Jeremiah John Benavente, 1976-2021

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Jeremiah John Benavente, loving husband, son, brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 44.
Jeremiah was born on July 30, 1976. He was a Jehovah Witness throughout his life and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses in Tehachapi, Calif. He was married to the love of his life, Kimberly Scarborough, for five wonderful years.
Jeremiah grew up in Bakersfield, Calif., and graduated from Foothill High School. He then attended barber school and became a master barber. He owned Heroes Barber shop in Tehachapi and also cut hair in many other shops. Jeremiah was also known for his excellent artwork, which he shared with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Benavente. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Benavente. His parents Santiago Benavente and Stella Benavente, his sister Felicia Gardner and her husband Adrian Gardner, his niece Hannah Gardner and two nephews Elijah Gardner and Michael Benavente. He had many uncles, aunts and cousins. His best friend Brandon Cochran and family.
Jeremiah will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He had a beautiful smile, a great laugh, and was the comedian of the family. He was also known for his kindness and generosity. John 5:28,29. 1 Corinthians 1:3.
For information on the Zoom service, please call Santiago or Felicia.
