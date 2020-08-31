Jerold Lee Pittard, Dec. 19, 1934 - Aug. 10, 2020

Jerold Lee Pittard passed away peacefully in the arms of his son Aug. 10, 2020. He was 85. Jerry was born Dec. 19, 1934 in Crawsfordville, Iowa, the first child of the late Howard and Glessie Pittard.
Jerry graduated from El Monte High in 1953. The following year, he joined the United States Army at age 19. In 1959, he met his sweetheart, Iris Turner, on a blind date to the local skating rink. It has yet to be determined if his lack of skating skills is legitimate or if he was trying to capture Iris' attention. Nevertheless, they married six months later on Oct. 24, 1959, in El Monte, Calif.
The couple adopted son, Roger, in 1967 from Lexington, Ky., and in 1969, completed their family with the adoption of their daughter, Kristy, from Butzbach, Germany.
Jerry retired from the Army in 1975 after serving tours in both Korea and Vietnam as a sergeant first class.
A regular face at the Tehachapi Mountain Lanes, Jerry enjoyed bowling in multiple leagues. His name could be found on a few plaques at the lanes. Aside from his passion of bowling, he also enjoyed playing pinochle with his close friends from around town and the Moose Lodge.
Jerry spent many years working at the California Correctional Institution as a supervising cook 2, eventually retiring in 1991. He and his wife settled in Bullhead City, Ariz., where they spent their later years going across the river to play cards and Bingo and enjoying visits from their grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his son, Roger, and wife, Leanne; daughter, Kristy; and brother, Danney. He is also survived by his grandchildren Michael, Gregory, Kaila, Cheyanna, Cody, Garrett, Ayden, Gregory and Lauren. Also, great-grandchildren Bella, Mason, Bailian, Harper, Jameson and Ian.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Iris; sister, Donna; and beloved grandson, Tristan.
Stand at ease Sergeant First Class Pittard. Your mission here is complete.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.