Jerry Lee Saville, 1940–2021

Jerry Lee Saville, 80, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on July 27, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1940. Jerry joined the Air Force in 1960 and served on active duty for 20 years. Jerry was a Vietnam veteran and loved his country. After retirement, he worked for the Air Force for another 17 years and retired at the Air Force Flight Test Center, Edwards AFB, California.
Jerry was a member of Tehachapi VFW Post 12114, American Legion Post 0221 and Shriner International, in support of Shriner Hospitals for Children.
In his travels, he received his BA in business management from Texas Lutheran University and his master’s degree from Central Michigan University. Jerry is preceded in death by Judy, his wife and best friend, for almost 55 years. Judy passed away on April 24, 2020. Prior to Judy’s passing, last year, Jerry and Judy loved to travel not only in the USA but also toured Israel, Australia and Europe.
Jerry is survived by sisters, Sandy, and Lynn; brother, Johnny; and many wonderful, lifelong friends across the world. Dearly loved by his family and friends, his memory will live on in our hearts forever.
A dual inurnment graveside service, for Jerry and Judith, will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, California, on Aug. 13, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. A Patriot Guard Escort to the cemetery will begin at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA at 8:15 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 329 S. Mill St., Tehachapi, California 93561.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
