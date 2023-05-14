Jerry Lloyd Hildreth, 1937-2023

Jerry Hildreth was born May 5, 1937, as the middle child to Ruby and Lloyd Hildreth. Jerry was a lifetime resident of California, spending time in the Navy, working as a deputy sheriff for Ventura and Inyo counties, and working for Cal State OSHA.
He lived in various places in Southern California before moving to the Tehachapi area in 1979 with his wife, Carole. Jerry’s passions included being a Santa for his family and community, participating in Old West reenactment groups and for decades showing and breading appaloosa horses.
Jerry was active in Bear Valley Springs volunteer efforts, Tehachapi Rotary and his church.
Jerry passed on April 7, 2023, after moving to Hemet in 2019 and then to San Diego in 2021 after a series of strokes. Jerry was proceeded in death by his beloved Carole and is survived by his daughters, a brother and two sisters-in-law, and various nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm. Wednesday May 24, 2023, at his church, Shephard of the Hills. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to the national Honor Flight foundation or Tehachapi Rotary.
