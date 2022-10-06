Jill Leanne Dawson, 1968-2022

Jill Leanne Dawson passed away from heart problems at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Sept. 23, 2022. She was born to her parents, Don and Charlotte Hunt, at the Lancaster Hospital on June 8, 1968.
She is survived by her five children: Cecily, Amanda, Kellie, Derek and Jacob and five grandchildren. She leaves behind her father and three brothers, Brent, Steve and Daniel.
Jill graduated From Tehachapi High School; after high school she worked in the food service business and Walmart along with being a homemaker.
Jill always had a big smile, was easy to talk to, and had a big, loving heart. She loved animals and always had one in her arms. After coming from religious camp as a girl she told us she had been saved. We pray that Jesus will welcome her with loving, open arms. I and many others will miss this little redheaded girl.
Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at Peters Funeral Home, 844 E. Lerdo Highway, Shafter, Calif.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.