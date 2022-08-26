Joan Frances Tetreault, Oct. 18, 1946 – Aug. 3, 2022

After a lifetime of loving service to others, Joan Frances Tetreault passed away on Aug. 3, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif.
Joan was born on Oct. 18, 1946, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Leo and Leonore Lynch. Her father was an accountant and a military veteran, and her mother was a French teacher.
Joan graduated from Most Holy Rosary High School in Syracuse, N.Y., Saint Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing, Utica, N.Y., and a BS in social work from the University of Southern Colorado.
She met and married the love of her life, her husband Jim. During their marriage, Joan and Jim moved several times for Jim’s career as an officer in the United States Air Force. Joan was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. She provided her children with a safe, educational and loving home. As her children reached adulthood, Joan returned to the workforce as a registered nurse for CCI, Bethany Homeless Shelter, and the public health department. Later on, she was an active grandparent who always made time to support her nine grandchildren.
During her lifetime Joan was an active member of the Catholic Church where she participated in a variety of ministries, including Marriage Encounter, Charismatic Renewal, choir, Eucharistic Minister, Lector, New Wine, and Sunday school teacher.
Joan also volunteered her time to help with nonprofit organizations, welcomed many foster children into her home, and acted as a 4-H leader for her children. Joan had a delightful sense of adventure and fun, and she loved to travel and go camping at various beaches with Jim and her children. Her interests included meeting new people, spending time with family, gardening, reading and helping children, animals and individuals in need. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caretaker to family members, including her mother, Leonore Lynch, until she passed away at 98 years old.
Joan and Jim moved from Keene to Tehachapi 2 1/2 years ago and loved going to the Senior Center.
Mrs. Tetreault is survived by her spouse, James R. Tetreault, her sister, Christine Alderson, and her children, Jeanne Benabides, and husband Phil, Sara Rodriguez, and husband Marc, Marc Tetreault, and partner Danielle, and her nine beautiful grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Leonore Lynch.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to saltkc.org. Save A Life Today (SALT) is a local Kern County nonprofit that exists to raise funds for suicide prevention and to assist those bereaved by suicide.
Services are scheduled for Sept. 1, 2022, at Saint Malachy Catholic Church in Tehachapi with a Rosary at 10 a.m., funeral Mass at 11 a.m., followed by a reception and presentation of Joan's life in the Church Hall. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on YouTube (Saint Malachy Church Tehachapi). Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. The latest information will be available at www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.