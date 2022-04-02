Joan Ruth Weston died peacefully in her Henderson, Nev., home on Feb. 16, 2022, at the age of 87. Joan was born in Santa Cruz, Calif., to Perry Otis and Alberta Ann Spangler.
Raised lovingly by her mother Alberta (Berta) Anstiss and her stepfather, Maurice Anstiss, Joan graduated from Santa Cruz High School and briefly attended San Jose State College majoring in business administration.
Joan’s strong work ethic and business savvy led her to work in many business environments including jointly managing a commercial construction company (Imberi Construction Company), working in public service for Merced County Sheriff’s Department and Santa Cruz County and opening and operating a women-owned insurance office in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Finally meeting her soulmate, Joan married Col. Walter F. Weston in Santa Cruz, Calif., in 1988 where they purchased a home and enjoyed many years working, sailing and volunteering for the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Always the adventurers, Joan and Walter cruised through the Panama Canal, Alaska, Mexico and the Bahamas. They also spent many summers at their vacation home in Bear Valley Springs, Calif.
Joan is survived by her children, Suzann Chesebrough-Pruitt of Nevada and Kathy Imberi of California. Son-in-law, Steve Pruitt of Nevada. Grandchildren Daniel Chesebrough of Nevada and Emily Chesebrough of Nevada and great- grandchildren Logan, Nathan, Lucas, Grant and Carson Chesebrough of Nevada.
Joan is preceded in death by her spouse, Col. Walter F. Weston; infant daughter, Rebecca Imberi; parents Alberta (Spangler) Anstiss, Perry Otis Spangler and her stepfather, Maurice Anstiss.
Joan stated before her death, “I have had a great life and I have no regrets.”
Funeral arrangements were provided by the Neptune Society and Oakwood Memorial Park in Santa Cruz, Calif. A private family memorial will be held in Bear Valley Springs, Calif.
