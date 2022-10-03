Joel Esparza Sanchez, Dec. 21, 1960 – Sept. 26, 2022

Joel Esparza Sanchez, 61, was peacefully called home by the Lord on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence in Tehachapi. Born in Bakersfield, Calif., on Dec. 21, 1960, he was lovingly raised alongside his sister, Anita, by parents Luis and Ramona Sanchez.
Joel graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1978, and in the early '80s began working at Monolith (later Calaveras and Lehigh Southwest) Cement Company where his father was also employed. He began his career as a laborer and ultimately became a first-class heavy equipment mechanic.
The first time Joel saw Teresa Graves, it was love at first sight. He immediately told a friend that he was going to marry her someday, provoking riotous laughter. Joel got the last laugh on Nov. 12, 1983, when, as he predicted, she became Teresa Sanchez. In mid-1984, they welcomed a son, Kevin, and six years later a daughter, BreAnna.
Among Joel’s favorite things were tools, classic cars, '80s music, vacations at Pismo Beach, good food and fun times. He was especially fond of his four grandchildren, who adoringly knew him as Papa.
Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Ramona. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife, Teresa; children, Kevin and BreAnna; grandchildren, Allison, Anberlyn, Kylie, and Ace; sister, Anita; and many other family members and friends.
A viewing will be held on Oct. 12, 2022, at 9 a.m., immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m., at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561. Upon completion of the service, a brief graveside service will follow, near Arvin, at South Kern Cemetery District, 15543 S. Vineland Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307. Casual attire is encouraged or feel free to dress up.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.