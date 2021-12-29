John Arthur Ball went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 15, 2021, in Tehachapi. He was born on May 11, 1945, in Gary, Ind., to James and Alice Ball. He was raised in South Gate, where he attended Peace Lutheran Church. He was a Boy Scout and graduated from Lynwood High School.
John served in the U.S. Army with honor during the Vietnam War. On his return from service, he worked for the city of South Gate in the Public Works Department for 40 years, where he and his fellow workers became like family. John loved spending time with his family, reading books, watching college basketball and sharing his stories with those around him. He was a stranger to no one.
John is survived by his wife of 28 years, Hanh; children, James, Kimberly, Rich and Kellyann; grandchildren, Jake, Lilly, Jeremy, Kristen, Kaitlin and Kira; great-grandchildren, Tehya, Evangeline, Masyn; and siblings, Marjie Benjamin and Lois Gillham. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ardith Blowers; and brother, Donald.
Memorial services will be held at noon Jan. 8, 2022, hosted at Wood Family Funeral Services, 321 West F St., Tehachapi.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
