John Edward (Jack) Beaumont, 1944-2021

John Edward Beaumont, known to his friends and loved ones as Jack, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at his home in Reno, Nev.
Jack was born Feb. 29, 1944, in Newark, N.J., to John Beaumont and Florence Korzinek.
He married the love of his life, Ruth Higgins, Aug. 27, 1966. They welcomed their first child in 1968.
Jack was a Vietnam veteran. Following his service in the Army, he began working with Lockheed. This brought the young family out to Lancaster, Calif., where they eventually welcomed two more children. Jack was part of Lockheed’s Skunk Works and the Baja Scorpions.
In 1982, Jack and Ruth moved their family to Bear Valley Springs on the outskirts of Tehachapi, Calif.
Jack could build or fix anything. His most recent project was an electric bicycle he built and enjoyed riding everywhere near his home in Reno. He was also an excellent photographer and loved sailing and scuba diving. He enjoyed taking friends and family out on the boat and there were many family vacations to Catalina Island.
Jack was proud of having served his country. Nov, 3-5, 2015, he traveled to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight Nevada.
Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruthie, in 2008. He is survived by son, Jackie Beaumont, son Michael (Lorie) Beaumont, daughter Michele (Noah) Berger, grandchildren Kevin Beaumont, Ashton (John) Sturgeon, Josh (Emma) Beaumont, Ryan Beaumont, Savannah Beaumont, Briton Berger, great-grandchildren Sage Sturgeon, John Sturgeon, brother-in-law Michael (Margie) Higgins, sister-in-law Mary (Lloyd) Hacker, many nephews and nieces and dear friends.
