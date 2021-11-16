John F. Sturgeon, 1942-2021

John F. Sturgeon passed away at the age of 78, on Nov. 11, 2021. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, four children, and 11 grandchildren. John had a long career in the aerospace industry. In addition to his career, he also enjoyed flying, as well as his hobby of remote-control airplanes.
No services are scheduled. Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit, WoodMortuary.net.
