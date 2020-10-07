John Paul Wilson, Dec. 25, 1943 - April 2, 2020

John Paul Wilson was born on Dec. 25, 1943, in Inglewood, Calif., to John Gordon Wilson (U.S. Navy Reserves, three years) and Marjorie Plowman Wilson (Peterson), and died in Tehachapi, Calif., on April 2, 2020. He was the oldest of four children.
He grew up in Ferndale, Wash., working on the family farm. After high school, he attended one year of college before enlisting in the Navy, where he served 20 years. He was a decorated veteran who was deployed to 11 different duty stations and was honorably discharged with several medals.
He moved to Tehachapi in 1982, to be near his uncle John Plowman (retired U.S. Air Force), where he instantly became popular at the bowling alley, square dancing, and at the Moose Lodge. He held jobs at the airport in Mojave, CCI, and driving trucks for Werner Transportation.
In 1987, he met Glenna Longcrier while square dancing and that started a 32-year relationship that included square dancing, motorcycle riding, traveling in their motorhomes (each one increased in size), and in later years, cruising the seas and rivers with family and friends.
He was pre-deceased by his son James, his parents, and his sister Myrtha Wilson. He is survived by Glenna Longcrier, step children, Wayne and Kathy Longcrier, Sheila & Dave Baldwin, Charles & Cyndi Longcrier, and Shirley Tavorn; sisters, Ginny McAlpine, Washington and Midge Anderson, Canada; along with numerous nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, all who miss him greatly.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at Woods Pavilion, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif., 93561.
Military Honors will be observed in Ferndale, Wash., where he will be interred with his son James.
– Rest in Peace, we miss you!
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
