John Ralph Greenelsh, 1940-2022

John Ralph Greenelsh was born on Feb. 29, 1940 and lost his battle with cancer on April 8, 2022.
John is predeceased by his wife, his parents and his siblings. He is survived by his two daughters, Susan and Laura; his five grandchildren, John (Julia), Meggan, Breanna, Kristin, Albert; and great-grandson, Jay.
Forever in our hearts.
