John Wilhelm of Tehachapi, Calif., died in January 2023. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road, Tehachapi. Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
