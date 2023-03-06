Johnnie Steven (Steve) Binegar, 1955-2023

Johnnie Steven (Steve) Binegar was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 24, 1955 and grew up in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., graduating from Santa Fe Springs High School in 1973. While attending high school, he participated in the LA County Sheriff’s Department Explorer program at the Norwalk station.
He married his high school girlfriend in 1978 and they moved to Crestline, Calif., before moving to Norwalk, Calif., in 1979. They divorced in 1984.
Steve became a truck driver and delivered gas for several different companies over the next 30 years. He worked for Gulf Oil, Wright Oil and ARCO/BP during this time. He decided he needed a change in employment and applied with the LA County Sheriff’s Department as a truck driver, working out of Wayside (Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic the last 15 years of his life.
In 1985, he met Elaine Witty through his employment with Wright Oil They were married the same year and remained married until his death.
Steve was predeceased by his mother, Carolyn Binegar of Tehachapi, his father, John Binegar of Crestline, and his brother-in-law, Gerald (Jerry) Reynolds of Rancho Santa Margarita.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Elaine of Tehachapi; his sister, Deanne Reynolds, and niece, Heather Reynolds, of Rancho Santa Margarita; his sister, Patti Reed, and her husband, Larry Reed of Tehachapi; niece Ashli Reed Jacobs of Huntsville, Ala.; sister-in-law Ann Johnson, husband, Kevin, and nephews, Sean, Kyle and Brennen of Vancouver, Wash.; brother-in-law, Fred Witty of Johnson City, Tenn.; and lifelong friend, Bob Naef of Missoula, Mo. He will also be missed by his Shih Tzu sidekick, Shuji.
A celebration of life will be held on March 18, 2023, at the National Chavez Center, 29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Keene, CA 93531 beginning at 1 p.m. If you wish to honor Steve’s memory, please donate to the animal rescue group of your choice.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
