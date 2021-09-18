Jon Byron Apathy, Aug. 27, 1953 - Sept. 11, 2021

Jon Byron Apathy died peacefully at home in Tehachapi, Calif., on Sept. 11, 2021, after a one-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, daughters and sister. He was 68 years old.
Jon was born on Aug. 27, 1953, in Gary, Ind., to John and Theodora Apathy. They moved to Glendale, Calif., a few years later. Julie Sorenson and Jon both attended Glendale High School but really didn’t know each other. They met later in their early 20s and dated on and off until getting married on Sept. 25, 1986. Julie was already living in Tehachapi and running the family business, Old Town Postal and Blueprint Services. After getting married, Jon ran the business for 36 years until selling it last month.
Jon was an accomplished athlete and excelled in track and field, baseball, football and tennis. He coached Little League in Glendale as a young man and later coached his grandson’s team for a couple of years here in Tehachapi. Golf was his passion and he enjoyed playing every chance he got. You could also find him fishing the lakes and rivers around Bishop. His greatest joy was being “Papa” and riding motorcycles with his grandson Grayson. Jon was never short on words and loved visiting and sharing stories with friends and strangers alike. Family trips included yearly camping trips to San Clemente as well as vacationing in Mammoth and the Hawaiian Islands.
He is survived by his wife Julie; daughters, Kristin Apathy and Shannon Neisler; brothers, Jeff and James Apathy; sister, Joan Apathy; grandkids, Grayson and Ava Neisler; and son-in-law Patrick Neisler.
Donations can be made online to the Wounded Warrior Project, a charity Jon felt strongly about supporting. An intimate Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
