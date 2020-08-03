JR Dayton Collins, 90, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on July 23, 2020 at his home with loving family by his side. He was born on Nov. 4, 1929 in Seminole County, Okla., to James and Helen Collins.
A longtime resident of Tehachapi, JR came to the community when he was 5 years old. Over the years, he worked in the gold mines and at Monolith Portland Cement Company. He was a career heavy equipment operator. In his free time, he loved riding motorcycles, especially his Honda Gold Wing bikes.
JR was known for his kindness, humility and good sense of humor. He brought joy to everyone around him.
JR was a true family man. His family admired him dearly and always looked to him for guidance and support. He is preceded in passing by his daughter, Judith Grant; sister, Jean Martinez; and great-great-grandson, Elijah Haff. JR is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Margaret Collins; daughters, Lynda Collins and Janice Collins; brothers, Dennis Collins, Glen Collins, and Bill Collins; granddaughters, Rhonda Bates and Naomie West; great-grandchildren, William Bates, Amber Haff, and Kamryn West; and great-great-grandchildren, Dylan Rininger, Jeremiah Haff, Nevaeh Haff, Elisha Haff, and Jaelynn Bates.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, 320 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif. 93561. Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests in attendance to wear face masks/coverings and to practice social distancing. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at noon at the Church of Christ, 401 S. Mill St., Tehachapi, Calif. 93561. JR will be privately laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at www.woodmortuary.net.
