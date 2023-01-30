Judith Ann Ashworth, age 82, of Bakersfield, Calif., passed away on Jan. 14, 2023, after a long illness. She was born July 1, 1940, to Ken and Florence Todd of Ashland, Wisc. She and her sister Joan grew up in an idyllic small town on the shores of Lake Superior. Judy attended Wisconsin State College - Eau Claire where she began her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher. She later received her master's degree from California Lutheran College in 1977.
Judy had her heart set on a life in California so after her college graduation, she and her two girlfriends set out on a new adventure. They arrived in Oxnard, Calif., in the summer of 1962. Her career in education brought her immense joy as a primary school teacher, reading specialist and music teacher. After teaching in Bishop, Lee Vining, and Sacramento, she retired from Tehachapi Unified School District at Golden Hills Elementary in 2003. She was a teacher for 42 years.
Judy is survived by her former spouse, Kent, and their two children, Jeffrey and Kari, and her four grandchildren, Timothy (29), Michael (26), Madison (21), and Lily (19). Judy enjoyed living in Camarillo, Calif., Mammoth, Calif., Auburn, Calif., and eventually Kern County, where she lived since 1990.
Judy moved to Bakersfield, Calif. in 2000 where she joined the community at The Greens and had the time of her life. She put her detail-oriented and organizational skills together with her love of music and socializing to become the social chair for The Greens. She met a large group of amazing women who became the heart of her retired life. They cruised the Caribbean, had cocktails in Mexico, saw the Gardens of Alaska, threw the dice in Monte Carlo, and swam the beaches of Hawaii.
Judy enjoyed living close by her daughter, Kari, and her two granddaughters, Madison and Lily. Her grandkids were a daily presence in her life and brought her immense joy. Grandma Judy was loved.
Judy loved her flowers and her garden, She loved caring for her roses and watching her bulbs come to life in the Spring. Her favorite flowers, daffodils, sweet peas, and lilacs will forever bloom in her heavenly garden, She was also a cat lover and loved spoiling Maxine and Jet.
Judy’s life will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 4600 Stockdale Highway. A reception and lunch will follow at The Greens Clubhouse in Seven Oaks, 2903 Rose Petal St., immediately following the service. Please join our family as we say goodbye.
